NCC Sets Up Centre To Protect Consumer From Exploitation By Network Operators

The Nigerian Communications Commission has set up a Telecom Consumer Assistance, Resolution and Enquiries (TELCARE) Desk across the country to resolve the complaints of consumers.

The regulator made the disclosure at the 2022 World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) held in Abuja.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the TELCARE will be strategically located in different parts of the county to serve as an additional platform to receive and facilitate the resolution of consumer complaints.

“The Desk will also provide a means through which consumers and citizens can make inquiries on consumer issues; provide a platform for advocacy on any topical consumer issues and concerns, and further enhance awareness of the Commission’s activities,” a statement from the commission on Wednesday quoted the EVC to have said.

Danbatta said the new desk will complement other existing initiatives of the NCC which are targeted at protecting the interest, privileges and rights of the Nigerian consumer.

He also pointed out that NCC has revolutionised the telecom sector to be globally competitive.

The NCC boss explained that since the telecommunication sector’s liberalisation in 2001, the industry has converged with the financial service sector.

According to him, a clear example of the successes recorded is the electronic banking which can be done via phone.

“Financial and commercial activities have been digitised, and the most common of this is the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), which has brought ease to financial transactions,” the EVC said.

He also listed several projects embarked by the NCC for the benefit of Nigerians including: the licensing of Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos), effective utilization of spectrum, industry collaboration to address operators’ challenges and the increased collaborations with relevant government agencies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Danbatta said, “Despite some of the challenges confronting the sector, telecommunications remained an enabler of growth in the Nigerian economy, in the year 2021.

“The Information and Communications sector contributed over N17 trillion to the nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.”

NCC’s Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu, said the theme of the 2022 WCRD is a reflection of the commission’s responsibility to protect consumers.

He said, “we all have the responsibility to protect the consumer from market abuses, exploitation, and injustices that erode the consumer’s rights, especially with respect to using digital financial services.