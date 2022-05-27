Elon Musk Announces Nigeria’s Approval Of His Starlink Satellite Internet

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has said that his high-speed satellite internet outfit, Starlink, has received approval to begin operation in Nigeria.

Starlink is a satellite internet venture operated by SpaceX, which is a space exploration and communications company founded by Musk in 2002.

Musk regularly shares updates on the company’s latest achievements on his twitter page. Earlier on Friday, he had tweeted that the Philippines had also approved the operation of Starlink in their country to improve internet access there.

In a tweet on his official twitter page on Friday, Musk said Starlink has received approval in Nigeria and Mozambique.

“Starlink approved by Nigeria and Mozambique”, Musk tweeted.

The arrival of Starlink in Nigeria implies that it would compete with other high-speed internet providers in Nigeria, as the company offers high speed, low-latency satellite internet service with download speeds between 100 megabits per second and 200 Mbps.

It could also mean better internet connectivity in rural and suburban areas of Nigeria where internet providers in the country have overlooked.

According to Starlink’s website, it is “ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable”.

Starlink began launching satellites in 2019 and currently has more than 2,400 small satellites in orbit. It provides satellite internet access in 32 countries where it is licensed.

“With high speeds and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet. Users also have the option to take Starlink with them via the Portability feature or Starlink for RVs service,” it’s website says.