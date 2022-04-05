Elon Musk Elected To Twitter Board After Acquiring Majority Shares In Company

Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, has announced that billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has been appointed to the board of the company following Musk’s acquisition of majority shares in the company.

Agrawal announced this on his official Twitter account expressing his excitement on the development.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!” he tweeted.

Musk replied to Agrawal’s tweet, saying he looks forward to making improvements at Twitter.

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” Musk said.

Musk had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter for about $2.9bn, making him the majority shareholder in the microblogging giant.

Following Musk’s purchase, shares in Twitter soared by about 26%.