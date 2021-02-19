Elon Musk Reclaims Position As World’s Richest Man

37 SHARES Share Tweet

Tesla Incorporated Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has reclaimed his position as the world wealthiest man.

Bloomberg Billionaire index revealed that the CEO’s wealth grew to $199.9bn on Thursday after SpaceX conducted a funding round from investors.

For the second time in 2021, the Tesla chief has dominated the billionaire index.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc. CEO earlier this week overtook Musk with $194.2bn, to become the richest man.

SpaceX, a rocket company owned by Bezos raised $850m this month from a group of investors led by Sequoia Capital.

The value of the funding pushed SpaceX worth to $74bn. This added $11bn to Musk’s net worth.