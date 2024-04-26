Tinubu Appoints 2023 APC Rivers Deputy Guber Candidate As NESREA Director-General

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Innocent Bariate Barikor as the new Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

He has also named Prince Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

Advertisement

Dr. Barikor is an academic and former Rivers State House of Assembly member from 2011 to 2015 while Amgbare previously served as a naval officer and commissioner in Bayelsa State.

The new NESREA DG was the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu expects the new heads of the two agencies to carry out their duties with complete commitment to Nigeria while upholding the highest professional standards, accountability, and service to Nigerians.

NESREA is responsible for enforcing environmental laws and regulations nationwide. NDRBDA, on the other hand, oversees river basin development activities in the Niger Delta region.