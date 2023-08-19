Enact Law To Protect Female Students From Sexual Abuse, Group Tells Tinubu

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A pro-female rights group, Nigeria Feminist Forum (NFF), has made a case for the enactment of a law to protect female students from sexual abuse by lecturers.

The forum’s quest is anchored on the recent allegation against the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Professor Cyril Ndifon.

Ndifon is making news headlines after the protest of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), on Monday, which accused him of using his offices to take undue advantage of vulnerable female students.

THE WHISTLER reports that the authorities of the University of Calabar had suspended Ndifon. The Nigeria Bar Association also set up a probe committee to ascertain his culpability in the allegations.

The Feminist Forum, in a release signed by its Communications/Programs Assistant, Adaeze Ekpunobi, prayed President Bola Tinubu to sign the Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Education Prohibition Bill into law.

According to the group, “The suspension of Mr Ndifon from his position as Dean of the Faculty of Law is a necessary step towards addressing the serious allegations against him. However, this incident highlights the urgent need for the President to sign the Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Education Prohibition Bill into law.

“We therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign the bill into law to protect students against sexual harassment by educators and promote ethical standards in tertiary institutions in the country.”

The group said Ndifon had repeatedly abused his students, adding that, “The previous suspension in 2015 following accusations of rape raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the measures taken to address such misconduct.

“The lack of clear evidence exonerating him after his 2015 suspension is a cause for alarm and underscores the importance of a transparent and just investigation process.

“The Nigeria Feminist Forum urges the University of Calabar to establish an impartial and expert-led panel to thoroughly investigate the allegations against Mr Ndifon and call for the active participation and protection of survivors throughout the investigation, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their rights respected.”

The release quoted the World Bank Group’s Women, Business and Law survey (2018) to have said that, “Seventy percent of female graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions have been sexually harassed in school.

“The appalling statistics of sexual harassment in higher education institutions call for an urgent need for all higher education institutions to prioritize students’ and staff’s safety and well-being by implementing clear and robust sexual harassment policies.

“These policies should encompass stringent measures to prevent and address incidents of sexual harassment, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.”

The forum, therefore, advocated for “the establishment of confidential reporting mechanisms, support services, and awareness campaigns aimed at preventing and addressing sexual harassment on campuses. It is imperative that a culture of respect, dignity, and equality be fostered within academic environments where everyone can thrive without fear of harassment or discrimination.”

It called on policy makers, university administrators, and civil society organisations “to collaborate in crafting and enforcing comprehensive sexual harassment policies that guarantee the safety and dignity of women within higher education institutions.”

The forum, according to the release, “is committed to supporting initiatives that promote gender equality, address sexual harassment, and create a conducive learning environment for all.”