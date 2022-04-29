Enugu: 260 Young Farmers Embark On Modern Agro-Training In Keffi

Over 260 youths across the 17 local government areas of Enugu State, who are into farming, Friday, left Enugu for Keffi, Nasarawa State, for a two-week training at CSS Global Farms.

The scheme is being sponsored by the state government.

Addressing the participants at Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, before their departure, the special adviser to the governor on agriculture, Engr Michael Ogbuekwe, said the training was part of Gov Ugwuanyi’s efforts to encourage and empower the youths to gain agricultural experience in line with international best practices.

Engr Ogbuekwe said Gov Ugwuanyi was committed to agricultural development in Enugu State, as well as efficient and effective involvement of the youths in modern agriculture.

He said the beneficiaries would learn modern techniques in agriculture that would be replicated in the state.

In his words, “We want our rural communities to be the engine room of the economic development of our state.

“With the knowledge-based experience to be acquired from the training, our youths will become business entrepreneurs with high standards of operations in the agricultural value chain.

“So, at the end of the day, we should see the products of this gain. We should expect to see partnerships among these youths.

“We expect our youths to key into the Central Bank of Nigeria’s programmes, state grants, among others, to develop into successful agro-business men and women.”

A beneficiary, Chidiebere Emehelu, a food processor, expressed gratitude to Gov Ugwuanyi for giving them the opportunity to develop their agro skills.

Another beneficiary, Lady Izuchukwu Kanu Obiekwe, thanked Gov Ugwuanyi for the initiative.

She said, “This opportunity is giving us a lifetime goal. We thank our governor for the opportunity. We promise to do Enugu State proud over there and also when we return.”