Enugu: APC House Of Reps Candidate, Pharm Ejike Omeje, Dies

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Pharm Ejikeme Omeje, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in Enugu State, has died in a motor accident.

THE WHISTLER gathered that he died Tuesday morning along Edem Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel, Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

He had gone for a meeting, and was involved in an accident on his way back, a source said.

The deceased was said to be driving alone when he was involved in a fatal motor accident.

An eye witness said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the APC in the state, Robert Ngwu, has confirmed Omeje’s death, describing it as ‘shocking’.

