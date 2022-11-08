Enugu: APC House Of Reps Candidate, Pharm Ejike Omeje, Dies

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Pharm Ejikeme Omeje, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in Enugu State, has died in a motor accident.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that he died Tuesday morning along Edem Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel, Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

He had gone for a meeting, and was involved in an accident on his way back, a source said.

Advertisement

The deceased was said to be driving alone when he was involved in a fatal motor accident.

An eye witness said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the APC in the state, Robert Ngwu, has confirmed Omeje’s death, describing it as ‘shocking’.