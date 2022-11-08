Enugu: APC House Of Reps Candidate, Pharm Ejike Omeje, Dies

Pharm Ejikeme Omeje, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in Enugu State, has died in a motor accident.
THE WHISTLER gathered that he died Tuesday morning along Edem Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel, Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.
He had gone for a meeting, and was involved in an accident on his way back, a source said.
The deceased was said to be driving alone when he was involved in a fatal motor accident.
An eye witness said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
Meanwhile, the secretary of the APC in the state, Robert Ngwu, has confirmed Omeje’s death, describing it as ‘shocking’.