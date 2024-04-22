Enugu Community Celebrates Reinstatement Of Sacked Traditional Ruler Amidst Protest

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The people of Ishi-Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, Monday, called for a strategic partnership among communities with the state government to sustain peace and provision of democratic dividends to the people.

The President General of the community, Mr Chinedu Orji, stated this while appreciating the Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, for reinstating the community’s ousted traditional ruler, Igwe Sylvanus Okeke.

Okeke was suspended in 2022 by the administration of former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Mr Orji said, “The reinstatement has given the community a sense of belonging. I urge all sons and daughters of our community to be in vanguard of peace for sustainable development.

“Our Igwe was suspended for no reason and since then, members of the community are not happy. But thank God today that the governor has called him back.”

The traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Ralph Ugwu, and a community leader, Mr Innocent Nwaoha- Obodo, commended the state government for listening to the voice of justice.

Ugwu said, “The get-together was to further express our loyalty with the traditional ruler and to thank the state government for the restatement.”

A member of Edeaniegu clan, Chief Chukwuma Nweke, pledged total support to Igwe Sylvanus Okeke. He advised aggrieved members of the community to consider the interest of the community.

He said, “Some interests should not drag the entire community into an unnecessary crisis. We are fully in support of Igwe Sylvanus Okeke.”

The reinstated traditional ruler commended his people for standing by him, and promised to rule his people with fear of God devoid of discrimination, segregation and oppression of any section or parts.

A faction of the community had last week rejected the reinstatement of the traditional ruler. They claimed that all the issues that resulted in his suspension had not been resolved.

According to the President General of Edeaniagu clan, Chief Uchenna Nweke, “The issue is not about reinstating the suspended Igwe. Ishi-Ozalla is currently divided into two: the Edeaniagu people have their own leader in the person of His Majesty, Chief Don Sylvester Chinedu Nweke, even before Igwe Okeke was coronated. You cannot ostracize such population in a community, bar them from participating in any community election and you expect them to still follow you.

“You suspend someone with reasons and when you reinstate him, what about those reasons for his suspension? Were they met?”

Also speaking, the Secretary General of the Clan, Chief Chris Uzochukwu, expressed surprise that the state made such pronouncement without looking at any of the reconciliatory options put in place by the past administration.