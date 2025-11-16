Enugu CP Charges Varsities To Initiate Innovations In Tackling Crimes

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Bitrus Giwa, charged educational institutions in Nigeria at the weekend to champion the development of scientific and innovative strategies to strengthen security operations nationwide.

CP Giwa stated this when he delivered a lecture during a security summit held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka campus. The summit was hosted by the University of Nigeria Consultancy Services Limited.

Speaking on the title, “Scientific and Innovative Approaches to Effective Security Operations in Small Areas: A Focus on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN),” Giwa, represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said the scientific approach became necessary due to the growing need for intelligence-driven, technology-enabled, and community-based security models.

He said traditional reactive methods “are no longer adequate to combat the complex and rapidly evolving security threats faced by university communities and society at large.”

He emphasised that universities should take the lead in advancing technological knowledge and driving innovations to support modern policing and improve safety within small and large environments.

Among the dignitaries that attended the summit were the vice chancellor of UNN, Professor Simon Ortuanya; the chairmen of Nsukka and Udenu LGAs, Engr. Jude Chinedu Asogwa and Aka Eze Aka, respectively; the director of UNN Consultancy Services, Prof. Emmanuel Nwosu; academics; leaders of the Students’ Union Government (SUG); and some serving and retired security personnel.