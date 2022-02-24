Enugu: Gov Ugwuanyi Summons Critical Stakeholders’ Meeting Over Killings

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has summoned a high-powered security meeting following cases of criminal activities in some parts of the state.

THE WHISTLER reported that about five persons were killed by unknown gunmen at Akpugo, Nkanu East Local Government Area during Wednesday’s council polls.

A statement by the special adviser to the governor on information, Mr Steve Oruruo, said critical stakeholders that would attend the meeting are from Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Enugu South, Enugu North, and Enugu East LGAs.

Oruruo added that ‘those invited for the security meeting scheduled to hold at the Government House, Enugu at 2.30pm are chairmen of the above mentioned local government areas’.

Quoting him, “Others are members of Enugu State House of Assembly representing the people of Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East constituencies, all traditional rulers and presidents general of autonomous communities in the affected five LGAs.

“All invitees to this meeting are expected to be seated by 2:30pm on Thursday, the 24th day of February, 2022 at the Government House, Enugu.”