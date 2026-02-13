Ex-Juventus Coach Takes Charge At Spurs As Interim Boss

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a decisive move aimed at stabilizing their season, Igor Tudor has been appointed as interim manager of Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the current campaign.

The former Juventus head coach arrives in North London with a reputation for discipline, tactical flexibility, and a high-intensity playing style. Spurs’ hierarchy believes Tudor’s experience in Serie A and across European competitions can steady the ship during a crucial run-in period.

Club sources indicate that Tudor’s appointment is strictly interim, with the board already outlining plans for a permanent managerial appointment in the summer. Among the leading candidates are Roberto De Zerbi, admired for his progressive, possession-based philosophy, and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose previous tenure brought the club to a UEFA Champions League final and consistent top-four finishes.

Tottenham’s season has been marked by inconsistency, defensive frailties, and missed opportunities in key fixtures.

Tudor is expected to quickly implement structure at the back while demanding greater intensity and cohesion from the squad.

With European qualification still within reach, the Croatian tactician faces the immediate challenge of restoring confidence in the dressing room and reconnecting the team with its supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tudor’s managerial résumé includes spells in Italy and France, where he demonstrated his ability to maximize squad potential under pressure. Known for his 3-4-2-1 and 3-5-2 systems, he emphasizes aggressive pressing, quick transitions, and physical dominance qualities Spurs have at times lacked this season.

For now, the focus remains on finishing strongly. But as summer approaches, the managerial race promises to be one of the most closely watched sagas in North London.

Tottenham’s future may lie with De Zerbi or a sentimental reunion with Pochettino, but for the present moment, the responsibility rests firmly on Tudor’s shoulders.