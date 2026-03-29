Tudor Leaves Tottenham After 44 Days As Coach

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-includes/js/jquery/jquery.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-includes/js/jquery/jquery-migrate.min.js

window.OneSignalDeferred = window.OneSignalDeferred || []; OneSignalDeferred.push(async function(OneSignal) { await OneSignal.init({ appId: "aa4e0b48-d0a3-48c6-b54d-c6aed0d347e2", serviceWorkerOverrideForTypical: true, path: "https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/onesignal-free-web-push-notifications/sdk_files/", serviceWorkerParam: { scope: "/wp-content/plugins/onesignal-free-web-push-notifications/sdk_files/push/onesignal/" }, serviceWorkerPath: "OneSignalSDKWorker.js", }); }); // Unregister the legacy OneSignal service worker to prevent scope conflicts if (navigator.serviceWorker) { navigator.serviceWorker.getRegistrations().then((registrations) => { // Iterate through all registered service workers registrations.forEach((registration) => { // Check the script URL to identify the specific service worker if (registration.active && registration.active.scriptURL.includes('OneSignalSDKWorker.js.php')) { // Unregister the service worker registration.unregister().then((success) => { if (success) { console.log('OneSignalSW: Successfully unregistered:', registration.active.scriptURL); } else { console.log('OneSignalSW: Failed to unregister:', registration.active.scriptURL); } }); } }); }).catch((error) => { console.error('Error fetching service worker registrations:', error); }); }

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/uploads/perfmatters/gtagv4.js

!function(e,n){var t="adsenseLoader";"function"==typeof define&&define.amd?define([],n()):"object"==typeof exports?module.exports=n():e[t]=n()}(this,function(e){"use strict";function n(o,r){var a,i;return function(){var e=this,n=arguments,t=+new Date;a&&t<a+o?(clearTimeout(i),i=setTimeout(function(){a=t,r.apply(e,n)},o)):(a=t,r.apply(e,n))}}function t(){if(!d.length)return!0;var i=window.pageYOffset,s=window.innerHeight;d.forEach(function(e){var n,t,o,r=[(n=e.getBoundingClientRect()).top+document.body.scrollTop,(n.left,document.body.scrollLeft)][0],a=e._adsenseLoaderData.options.laziness+1;if(s*a<r-i||0<i-r-e.offsetHeight-s*a)return!0;d=l(d,e),e._adsenseLoaderData.width=u(e),t=e.children[0],o="adsbygoogle",t.classList?t.classList.add(o):t.className+=" "+o,f.push(e),"undefined"!=typeof adsbygoogle?function(e){(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});var n=e._adsenseLoaderData.options.onLoad;"function"==typeof n&&e.querySelector("iframe").addEventListener("load",function(){n(e)})}(e):c.push(e)})}var o=250,r={laziness:1,onLoad:!1},d=[],f=[],c=[],u=function(e){return parseInt(window.getComputedStyle(e,":before").getPropertyValue("content").slice(1,-1)||9999)},l=function(e,n){return e.filter(function(e){return e!==n})};function a(e,o){"string"==typeof e?e=document.querySelectorAll(e):void 0===e.length&&(e=[e]),o=function(e,n){var t,o={};for(t in e)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,t)&&(o[t]=e[t]);for(t in n)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(n,t)&&(o[t]=n[t]);return o}(r,o),[].forEach.call(e,function(e){var n,t;t=o,(n=e)._adsenseLoaderData={originalHTML:n.innerHTML,options:t},n.adsenseLoader=function(e){"destroy"==e&&(d=l(d,n),f=l(f,n),c=l(f,n),n.innerHTML=n._adsenseLoaderData.originalHTML)},e=n,d.push(e)}),this.elements=e,t()}return window.addEventListener("scroll",n(o,t)),window.addEventListener("resize",n(o,t)),window.addEventListener("resize",n(o,function(){if(!f.length)return!0;var n=!1;f.forEach(function(e){e._adsenseLoaderData.width!=u(e)&&(n=!0,f=l(f,e),e.innerHTML=e._adsenseLoaderData.originalHTML,d.push(e))}),n&&t()})),a.prototype={destroy:function(){this.elements.forEach(function(e){e.adsenseLoader("destroy")})}},window.adsenseLoaderConfig=function(e){void 0!==e.throttle&&(o=e.throttle)},a});

var betterads_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth;betterads_el = document.getElementById('qkbxw-351755-1126869462'); if (betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width) { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width; } else { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.offsetWidth; } var size = ["125", "125"]; if ( betterads_el_width >= 728 ) betterads_el_width = ["728", "90"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 468 ) betterads_el_width = ["468", "60"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 336 ) betterads_el_width = ["336", "280"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 300 ) betterads_el_width = ["300", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 250 ) betterads_el_width = ["250", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 200 ) betterads_el_width = ["200", "200"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 180 ) betterads_el_width = ["180", "150"]; if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1140 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-351755-1126869462-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="rectangle"><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-351755-1126869462-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } }); }else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1019 && betterads_screen_width < 1140 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-351755-1126869462-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="rectangle"><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-351755-1126869462-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } }); }else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 768 && betterads_screen_width < 1019 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-351755-1126869462-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="rectangle"><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-351755-1126869462-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } }); }else if ( betterads_screen_width < 768 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-351755-1126869462-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="rectangle"><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-351755-1126869462-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } }); }

var betterads_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth;betterads_el = document.getElementById('qkbxw-351751-1169726828'); if (betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width) { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width; } else { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.offsetWidth; } var size = ["125", "125"]; if ( betterads_el_width >= 728 ) betterads_el_width = ["728", "90"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 468 ) betterads_el_width = ["468", "60"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 336 ) betterads_el_width = ["336", "280"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 300 ) betterads_el_width = ["300", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 250 ) betterads_el_width = ["250", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 200 ) betterads_el_width = ["200", "200"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 180 ) betterads_el_width = ["180", "150"]; if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1140 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-351751-1169726828-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="fluid"><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-351751-1169726828-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } });}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1019 && betterads_screen_width < 1140 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-351751-1169726828-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="fluid"><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-351751-1169726828-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } });}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 768 && betterads_screen_width < 1019 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-351751-1169726828-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="fluid"><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-351751-1169726828-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } });}else if ( betterads_screen_width < 768 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-351751-1169726828-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="fluid"><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-351751-1169726828-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } });}

var bs_ajax_paginate_2022140581 = '{"query":{"category":"150,122,56846,117,134,145,135,140,61668,126,129","tag":"","taxonomy":"","post_ids":"","post_type":"","count":"10","order_by":"date","order":"DESC","time_filter":"","offset":"","style":"listing-text-3","show_excerpt":"0","cats-tags-condition":"and","cats-condition":"in","tags-condition":"in","featured_image":"0","ignore_sticky_posts":"1","author_ids":"","disable_duplicate":"0","ad-active":0,"paginate":"next_prev","pagination-show-label":"1","columns":1,"listing-settings":{"title-limit":"120","excerpt":"0","excerpt-limit":"200","subtitle":"0","subtitle-limit":"0","subtitle-location":"before-meta","show-ranking":"","meta":{"show":"1","author":"0","date":"0","date-format":"standard","view":"0","share":"0","comment":"0","review":"0"}},"override-listing-settings":"1","_layout":{"state":"1|1|0","page":"2-col-right"}},"type":"bs_post_listing","view":"Publisher_Text_Listing_3_Shortcode","current_page":1,"ajax_url":"\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","remove_duplicates":"0","query-main-term":"150","show_excerpt":"0","paginate":"next_prev","pagination-show-label":"1","override-listing-settings":"1","listing-settings":{"title-limit":"120","excerpt":"0","excerpt-limit":"200","subtitle":"0","subtitle-limit":"0","subtitle-location":"before-meta","show-ranking":"","meta":{"show":"1","author":"0","date":"0","date-format":"standard","view":"0","share":"0","comment":"0","review":"0"}},"columns":1,"ad-active":false,"_layout":{"state":"1|1|0","page":"2-col-right"},"_bs_pagin_token":"5611f88","data":{"vars":{"post-ranking-offset":10}}}';

var bs_ajax_paginate_1584486069 = '{"query":{"category":"122,117,145,135,140,126,129","tag":"","taxonomy":"","post_ids":"","post_type":"","count":"3","order_by":"popular","order":"DESC","time_filter":"week","offset":"","style":"listing-thumbnail-1","cats-tags-condition":"and","cats-condition":"in","tags-condition":"in","featured_image":"0","ignore_sticky_posts":"1","author_ids":"","disable_duplicate":"0","ad-active":0,"paginate":"next_prev","pagination-show-label":"1","columns":1,"listing-settings":{"thumbnail-type":"featured-image","title-limit":"80","subtitle":"0","subtitle-limit":"0","subtitle-location":"before-meta","show-ranking":"0","meta":{"show":"0","author":"0","date":"0","date-format":"standard","view":"0","share":"0","comment":"0","review":"0"}},"override-listing-settings":"1","_layout":{"state":"1|1|0","page":"2-col-right"}},"type":"bs_post_listing","view":"Publisher_Thumbnail_Listing_1_Shortcode","current_page":1,"ajax_url":"\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","remove_duplicates":"0","query-main-term":"122","paginate":"next_prev","pagination-show-label":"1","override-listing-settings":"1","listing-settings":{"thumbnail-type":"featured-image","title-limit":"80","subtitle":"0","subtitle-limit":"0","subtitle-location":"before-meta","show-ranking":"0","meta":{"show":"0","author":"0","date":"0","date-format":"standard","view":"0","share":"0","comment":"0","review":"0"}},"columns":1,"ad-active":false,"_layout":{"state":"1|1|0","page":"2-col-right"},"_bs_pagin_token":"6c3479b","data":{"vars":{"post-ranking-offset":3}}}';

var betterads_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth;betterads_el = document.getElementById('qkbxw-263018-877498638'); if (betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width) { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width; } else { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.offsetWidth; } var size = ["125", "125"]; if ( betterads_el_width >= 728 ) betterads_el_width = ["728", "90"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 468 ) betterads_el_width = ["468", "60"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 336 ) betterads_el_width = ["336", "280"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 300 ) betterads_el_width = ["300", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 250 ) betterads_el_width = ["250", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 200 ) betterads_el_width = ["200", "200"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 180 ) betterads_el_width = ["180", "150"]; if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1140 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-263018-877498638-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="7981340174" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-263018-877498638-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } });}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1019 && betterads_screen_width < 1140 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-263018-877498638-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="7981340174" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-263018-877498638-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } });}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 768 && betterads_screen_width < 1019 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-263018-877498638-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="7981340174" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-263018-877498638-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } });}else if ( betterads_screen_width < 768 ) { document.getElementById('qkbxw-263018-877498638-place').innerHTML = '<ins style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="7981340174" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ><span>Loading...</span></ins>'; instant= new adsenseLoader( '#qkbxw-263018-877498638-place', { onLoad: function( ad ){ if (ad.classList.contains('qkbxw-ll')) { ad.classList.remove('qkbxw-ll'); } } });}

var better_post_views_vars = {"admin_ajax_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","post_id":"352725"}; //# sourceURL=better-post-views-cache-js-extra

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/better-post-views/js/better-post-views.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-includes/js/dist/hooks.min.js

var mashsb = {"shares":"355","round_shares":"1","animate_shares":"0","dynamic_buttons":"0","share_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/tudor-leaves-tottenham-after-44-days-as-coach/","title":"Tudor+Leaves+Tottenham+After+44+Days+As+Coach","image":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Untitled-design-47.jpg","desc":"Igor Tudor has left Tottenham Hotspur as interim head coach after just 44 days and seven matches in charge.







Spurs said they have \"mutually agreed\" to part ways with the Croat with \"immediate effect\".







The decision comes \u2026","hashtag":"@TheWhistlerNG","subscribe":"content","subscribe_url":"","activestatus":"1","singular":"1","twitter_popup":"1","refresh":"1","nonce":"b7b9e31845","postid":"352725","servertime":"1774796031","ajaxurl":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php"}; //# sourceURL=mashsb-js-extra

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/mashsharer/assets/js/mashsb.min.js

var bs_pagination_loc = {"loading":"\u003Cdiv class=\"bs-loading\"\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003C/div\u003E"}; //# sourceURL=publisher-theme-pagination-js-extra

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/themes/whist/includes/libs/bs-theme-core/listing-pagin/assets/js/bs-ajax-pagination.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/better-adsmanager/includes/libs/better-framework/assets/js/slick.min.js

window.lazyLoadOptions={elements_selector:"img[data-src],.perfmatters-lazy,.perfmatters-lazy-css-bg",thresholds:"0px 0px",class_loading:"pmloading",class_loaded:"pmloaded",callback_loaded:function(element){if(element.tagName==="IFRAME"){if(element.classList.contains("pmloaded")){if(typeof window.jQuery!="undefined"){if(jQuery.fn.fitVids){jQuery(element).parent().fitVids()}}}}}};window.addEventListener("LazyLoad::Initialized",function(e){var lazyLoadInstance=e.detail.instance;var target=document.querySelector("body");var observer=new MutationObserver(function(mutations){lazyLoadInstance.update()});var config={childList:!0,subtree:!0};observer.observe(target,config);});function perfmattersLazyLoadYouTube(e){var t=document.createElement("iframe"),r="ID?";r+=0===e.dataset.query.length?"":e.dataset.query+"&",r+="autoplay=1",t.setAttribute("src",r.replace("ID",e.dataset.src)),e.dataset.referrerpolicy && t.setAttribute("referrerpolicy",e.dataset.referrerpolicy),t.setAttribute("frameborder","0"),t.setAttribute("allowfullscreen","1"),t.setAttribute("allow","accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"),e.replaceChild(t,e.firstChild)} //# sourceURL=perfmatters-lazy-load-js-before

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/perfmatters/js/lazyload.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/better-adsmanager/includes/libs/better-framework/assets/js/element-query.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/themes/whist/js/theme-libs.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/better-adsmanager/includes/libs/better-framework/assets/js/pretty-photo.min.js

var publisher_theme_global_loc = {"page":{"boxed":"boxed"},"header":{"style":"style-8","boxed":"boxed"},"ajax_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","loading":"\u003Cdiv class=\"bs-loading\"\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003C/div\u003E","translations":{"tabs_all":"All","tabs_more":"More","lightbox_expand":"Expand the image","lightbox_close":"Close"},"lightbox":{"not_classes":""},"main_menu":{"more_menu":"enable"},"top_menu":{"more_menu":"enable"},"skyscraper":{"sticky_gap":30,"sticky":false,"position":""},"share":{"more":true},"refresh_googletagads":"1","get_locale":"en-GB","notification":{"subscribe_msg":"By clicking the subscribe button you will never miss the new articles!","subscribed_msg":"You're subscribed to notifications","subscribe_btn":"Subscribe","subscribed_btn":"Unsubscribe"}}; var publisher_theme_ajax_search_loc = {"ajax_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","previewMarkup":"\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-search-results-wrapper ajax-search-no-product\"\u003E

\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-search-results\"\u003E

\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-ajax-posts-list\"\u003E

\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-posts-column\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003EPosts\u003C/span\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"posts\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-taxonomy-list\"\u003E

\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-categories-columns\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003ECategories\u003C/span\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"categories\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-tags-columns\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003ETags\u003C/span\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"tags\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\u003C/div\u003E

\u003C/div\u003E

","full_width":"0"}; //# sourceURL=publisher-js-extra

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/themes/whist/js/theme.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/better-adsmanager/js/advertising.min.js

var qkbxw=function(t){"use strict";return{init:function(){0==qkbxw.ads_state()&&qkbxw.blocked_ads_fallback()},ads_state:function(){return void 0!==window.better_ads_adblock},blocked_ads_fallback:function(){var a=[];t(".qkbxw-container").each(function(){if("image"==t(this).data("type"))return 0;a.push({element_id:t(this).attr("id"),ad_id:t(this).data("adid")})}),a.length<1||jQuery.ajax({url:'https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php',type:"POST",data:{action:"better_ads_manager_blocked_fallback",ads:a},success:function(a){var e=JSON.parse(a);t.each(e.ads,function(a,e){t("#"+e.element_id).html(e.code)})}})}}}(jQuery);jQuery(document).ready(function(){qkbxw.init()});

(function(){window.pmDC=0;if(window.pmDT){var e=setTimeout(d,window.pmDT*1e3)}const t=["keydown","mousedown","mousemove","wheel","touchmove","touchstart","touchend"];const n={normal:[],defer:[],async:[]};const o=[];const i=[];var r=false;var a="";window.pmIsClickPending=false;t.forEach(function(e){window.addEventListener(e,d,{passive:true})});if(window.pmDC){window.addEventListener("touchstart",b,{passive:true});window.addEventListener("mousedown",b)}function d(){if(typeof e!=="undefined"){clearTimeout(e)}t.forEach(function(e){window.removeEventListener(e,d,{passive:true})});if(document.readyState==="loading"){document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",s)}else{s()}}async function s(){c();u();f();m();await w(n.normal);await w(n.defer);await w(n.async);await p();document.querySelectorAll("link[data-pmdelayedstyle]").forEach(function(e){e.setAttribute("href",e.getAttribute("data-pmdelayedstyle"))});window.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-allScriptsLoaded")),E().then(()=>{h()})}function c(){let o={};function e(t,e){function n(e){return o[t].delayedEvents.indexOf(e)>=0?"perfmatters-"+e:e}if(!o[t]){o[t]={originalFunctions:{add:t.addEventListener,remove:t.removeEventListener},delayedEvents:[]};t.addEventListener=function(){arguments[0]=n(arguments[0]);o[t].originalFunctions.add.apply(t,arguments)};t.removeEventListener=function(){arguments[0]=n(arguments[0]);o[t].originalFunctions.remove.apply(t,arguments)}}o[t].delayedEvents.push(e)}function t(t,n){const e=t[n];Object.defineProperty(t,n,{get:!e?function(){}:e,set:function(e){t["perfmatters"+n]=e}})}e(document,"DOMContentLoaded");e(window,"DOMContentLoaded");e(window,"load");e(document,"readystatechange");t(document,"onreadystatechange");t(window,"onload")}function u(){let n=window.jQuery;Object.defineProperty(window,"jQuery",{get(){return n},set(t){if(t&&t.fn&&!o.includes(t)){t.fn.ready=t.fn.init.prototype.ready=function(e){if(r){e.bind(document)(t)}else{document.addEventListener("perfmatters-DOMContentLoaded",function(){e.bind(document)(t)})}};const e=t.fn.on;t.fn.on=t.fn.init.prototype.on=function(){if(this[0]===window){function t(e){e=e.split(" ");e=e.map(function(e){if(e==="load"||e.indexOf("load.")===0){return"perfmatters-jquery-load"}else{return e}});e=e.join(" ");return e}if(typeof arguments[0]=="string"||arguments[0]instanceof String){arguments[0]=t(arguments[0])}else if(typeof arguments[0]=="object"){Object.keys(arguments[0]).forEach(function(e){delete Object.assign(arguments[0],{[t(e)]:arguments[0][e]})[e]})}}return e.apply(this,arguments),this};o.push(t)}n=t}})}function f(){document.querySelectorAll("script[type=pmdelayedscript]").forEach(function(e){if(e.hasAttribute("src")){if(e.hasAttribute("defer")&&e.defer!==false){n.defer.push(e)}else if(e.hasAttribute("async")&&e.async!==false){n.async.push(e)}else{n.normal.push(e)}}else{n.normal.push(e)}})}function m(){var o=document.createDocumentFragment();[...n.normal,...n.defer,...n.async].forEach(function(e){var t=e.getAttribute("src");if(t){var n=document.createElement("link");n.href=t;if(e.getAttribute("data-perfmatters-type")=="module"){n.rel="modulepreload"}else{n.rel="preload";n.as="script"}o.appendChild(n)}});document.head.appendChild(o)}async function w(e){var t=e.shift();if(t){await l(t);return w(e)}return Promise.resolve()}async function l(t){await v();return new Promise(function(e){const n=document.createElement("script");[...t.attributes].forEach(function(e){let t=e.nodeName;if(t!=="type"){if(t==="data-perfmatters-type"){t="type"}n.setAttribute(t,e.nodeValue)}});if(t.hasAttribute("src")){n.addEventListener("load",e);n.addEventListener("error",e)}else{n.text=t.text;e()}t.parentNode?t.parentNode.replaceChild(n,t):e()})}async function p(){r=true;await v();document.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-DOMContentLoaded"));await v();window.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-DOMContentLoaded"));await v();document.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-readystatechange"));await v();if(document.perfmattersonreadystatechange){document.perfmattersonreadystatechange()}await v();window.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-load"));await v();if(window.perfmattersonload){window.perfmattersonload()}await v();o.forEach(function(e){e(window).trigger("perfmatters-jquery-load")})}async function v(){return new Promise(function(e){requestAnimationFrame(e)})}function h(){window.removeEventListener("touchstart",b,{passive:true});window.removeEventListener("mousedown",b);i.forEach(e=>{if(e.target.outerHTML===a){e.target.dispatchEvent(new MouseEvent("click",{view:e.view,bubbles:true,cancelable:true}))}})}function E(){return new Promise(e=>{window.pmIsClickPending?g=e:e()})}function y(){window.pmIsClickPending=true}function g(){window.pmIsClickPending=false}function L(e){e.target.removeEventListener("click",L);C(e.target,"pm-onclick","onclick");i.push(e),e.preventDefault();e.stopPropagation();e.stopImmediatePropagation();g()}function b(e){if(e.target.tagName!=="HTML"){if(!a){a=e.target.outerHTML}window.addEventListener("touchend",A);window.addEventListener("mouseup",A);window.addEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:true});window.addEventListener("mousemove",k);e.target.addEventListener("click",L);C(e.target,"onclick","pm-onclick");y()}}function k(e){window.removeEventListener("touchend",A);window.removeEventListener("mouseup",A);window.removeEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:true});window.removeEventListener("mousemove",k);e.target.removeEventListener("click",L);C(e.target,"pm-onclick","onclick");g()}function A(e){window.removeEventListener("touchend",A);window.removeEventListener("mouseup",A);window.removeEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:true});window.removeEventListener("mousemove",k)}function C(e,t,n){if(e.hasAttribute&&e.hasAttribute(t)){event.target.setAttribute(n,event.target.getAttribute(t));event.target.removeAttribute(t)}}})();