Tudor Leaves Tottenham After 44 Days As Coach

Football
By The Whistler
Igor Tudor

Igor Tudor has left Tottenham Hotspur as interim head coach after just 44 days and seven matches in charge.

Spurs said they have “mutually agreed” to part ways with the Croat with “immediate effect”.

The decision comes a week after a damaging 3-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on 22 March – a result that left Spurs 17th in the table and only one point above the relegation places with seven games remaining.

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Tottenham have suffered five defeats in seven matches in all competitions since Tudor succeeded the sacked Thomas Frank on 14 February, on a deal until the end of the season.

More to follow…

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