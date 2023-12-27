Ex-Speaker Who Stopped Obasanjo’s 3rd Term, Ghali Na’Abba, Is Dead

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, is dead.

Na’Abba was one of those who stopped the alleged third term bid of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Na’Abba had accused Obasanjo of having an agenda to be president for life.

He was speaker of the 4th Republic from 1999-2003.

The politician who represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Reps reportedly died on Wednesday morning at the National Hospital Abuja due to an undisclosed illness.

Na’Abba joined the Peoples Democratic Party, and became the party’s candidate for Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, a position he wo during the April 1999 general elections.

He subsequently emerged Speaker of the House of Representatives after the political crisis that led to exit of the first Speaker of the Fourth Republic, Salisu Buhari.

In April 2003, he sought a re-election into the House of Representatives on the platform of People’s Democratic Party but lost to the candidate of the All Nigeria People’s Party