Portable Defeats Charles Okocha In Celebrity Boxing Match

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, on Wednesday defeated Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, in a fight that lasted just four rounds.

The celebrity boxing bout, organized by Heritage Boxing Entertainment was held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State. It started around 1am and lasted about 40 minutes.

Advertisement

Portable, who was dressed in blue shorts, took the lead early with a confident start sending several jabs to the body of Okocha, who was wearing a red top and red shorts.

Okocha was back in the game in the second round, avoiding blows from Portable and even knocking down Portable briefly.

In round three, Portable seized some opportunities to return the blows he received from Okocha in the second round and avoided getting hit by Okocha.

In the fourth round, the two celebrity boxers were tired, but Portable was still throwing some direct punches, which caught Okocha unaware.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, when the referee called for Round Five to decide the winner, both of them declined to continue, and this led to the eventual announcement of Portable as the winner.

Although Portable did not win through TKO or KO, the judges adjudged him winner having scored the most points.

Portable had in November called out actor Charles Okocha for ripping him off of N20m paid for their Ambassadorship deal.

Portable claimed Okocha cheated him out of the money, only sending him a small amount, contrary to a contractual agreement.

In his response, Okocha threatened to beat the hell out of Portable when next he sees him, prompting the organizers to plan the fight.