JUST IN: ‘We’re Mourning Secretly’ — Ondo Government House Worker Confirms Gov Akeredolu’s Death

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reportedly died from the complications of blood cancer.

A source in the Ondo Government House confirmed his death to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

Akeredolu was diagnosed with blood cancer (leukemia) and had been battling with the health challenge.

The sickness caused him to embark on a medical tripto Germany before returning in July to Ibadan, Oyo State, where he continued his treatments.

However, he embarked on another trip in December after his health degenerated and handed over to his deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The source said, “Our governor is dead! We are mourning secretly here in the government house. They are still keeping the news but we are mourning here. The death of Akeredolu is a big blow to us.

“The family members have communicated with some of our bosses here too but we don’t know the next line of action.”

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with the Ondo State Commissioner of Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, were unsuccessful.