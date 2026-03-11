EXCLUSIVE: Abia PDP’s Only Serving Senator To Join ADC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Senator Austin Akobundu, who on Wednesday resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), THE WHISTLER has gathered.

Senator Akobundu, the PDP’s only serving senator from Abia State, submitted a letter titled “NOTICE OF FORMAL RESIGNATION” to the PDP Ward Chairman in Oloko, stating that his resignation was effective 10th March 2026.

In the letter, which was obtained by THE WHISTLER, he expressed deep regret over leaving the party but cited the persistent and seemingly intractable crises within the PDP as the main reason for his departure.

“It is with immense regret that I write to inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” he wrote.

“At this time of our nation’s political evolution, the sad and seemingly intractable crises that have engulfed the Party for so long, and after wide consultations with my associates and supporters, it has become pertinent that I take the very painful but necessary decision to resign my membership of the party,” he added.

The senator, while announcing his resignation, also expressed appreciation for the opportunities he had to serve both the party and the nation.

He highlighted that his journey with the PDP had been mutually beneficial, and he was leaving with the party’s welfare and the country’s progress in mind.

A close source to the Senator however told THE WHISTLER that the lawmaker is “headed for the ADC,” describing the party as his “destination.”

The source said, “That’s what the senator has told me and it’s what will happen in the coming days.”

The ADC has been gaining traction in Nigeria, especially after attracting several prominent political figures in recent months. Among them are Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, and Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, both of whom have influenced the party’s rising prominence.

The ADC is chaired by David Mark, former Senate President, with Rauf Aregbesola, former Interior Minister and Governor of Osun State, serving as National Secretary.

Other high-profile politicians, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, have also defected to the party, highlighting its growing national profile.

Senator Akobundu’s camp believes his defection strengthens the ADC’s presence in Abia State while being a significant loss for the PDP, which has struggled with internal crises and factional disputes in the country.

With Akobundu’s departure, the PDP loses its only sitting senator from Abia, further weakening the party’s influence in the region.

There are indications that Senator Akobundu will contest the Abia Central senatorial seat in 2027 under the ADC platform, aiming to return to the Senate with a renewed political mandate.

He is yet to openly declare.