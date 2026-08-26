Trump Orders US Flags Lowered One Week For Dolly Parton

US President Donald Trump has ordered American flags across the country to be flown at half-staff for one week following the death of country music legend Dolly Parton.

Trump announced the directive in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, shortly after news of Parton’s death at the age of 80.

“In her honour, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM,” Trump wrote.

He described Parton as “one of the greatest Country singers” and said her death was “a true loss for millions of people”.

“There has never been anyone like her, and never will,” Trump added.

The flags are to remain at half-staff nationwide for one week as a mark of respect for the singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist.

Advertisement

Parton’s death was announced on Tuesday by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who said she would be deeply missed. Her cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Parton was one of the most influential figures in country music, known for hits including “Jolene”, “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”, as well as her extensive philanthropic work.

Trump’s decision marks a rare federal tribute for a private citizen and places Parton among a select group of prominent Americans whose deaths have prompted nationwide flag-lowering orders.