EXCLUSIVE: Wike Spends N4 Billion To Renovate Official Residence Instead Of N150 Million

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Squandermania seemed to have gripped the Federal Capital Territory Administration since former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, took office as minister.

Appropriation documents seen by THE WHISTLER showed that the renovation of the minister’s official residence at Lifecamp initially planned to be executed with N150 million through restricted tendering, was awarded by Wike to Julius Berger at the cost of N3,762,500,000 three months ago.

Advertisement

After the exit of the former Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello in May, THE WHISTLER learnt that those in charge of renovating the residence gave a cost of N150 million which was initially included in the supplementary budget proposal.

Sources in the office of the minister revealed that the figure was removed and awarded to Julius Berger on the instruction of Wike at the new cost.

Wike was said to have given out the contract to Julius Berger hiding under the “Emergency Procurement” clause contained in the Procurement Act and directed payment of N2 billion mobilization fee.

The minister’s alleged irrational decision did not go down well with many top civil servants who felt it was a waste of funds and a violation of procurement law which specified contracts that fall under emergency procurement.

Advertisement

According to Section 43(1) of the Procurement Act, emergency procurement can only be carried out when the country is threatened or confronted with a war or natural disaster.

Some civil servants who spoke to THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity said there was no emergency in the renovation of the minister’s residence since there was no damage to the property.

“Emergency procurement gives room for fraud because the contractor will just do the work and submit his bill to you; it’s whatever he says he’s spent that you will pay,” said a civil engineer in the FCDA.

Another engineer, who expressed suspicion that funds may be syphoned through such contracts award, said if the contract was done through selective bidding, it would be far cheaper and would have been completed within three months.

Renovation works on the residence of the minister, according to civil engineers, involve painting, piping works, electrical and furnishings.

Advertisement

The renovation was part of budget items in the FCT 2023 Supplementary appropriation bill sent to the National Assembly, a copy of which is in possession of THE WHISTLER.

But when the National Assembly passed the bill, the renovation of the minister’s residence was removed while the cost was lumped together with others under “Renovation and Completion of Critical Infrastructure in the FCT,” with the total cost put at N13,762,500,000.

A legislative aide told THE WHISTLER that the lawmakers could have done that to protect the minister due to the alleged unjustifiable renovation contract sum.

Coalition of over 10,000 indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and civil society groups, on Wednesday called for the resignation of Wike as Minister of FCT, accusing him among others, of land grabbing and “misguided actions.”