Meet Justices Recommended For Supreme Court Bench By CJN

The National Judicial Council (NJC), headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday announced the recommendation of 11 justices for the Supreme Court bench.

The recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be inaugurated after approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

Various lower court judges were also recommended for elevation subject to approval by respective state Governors and state lawmakers.

Below are the brief profile of shortlisted Supreme Court justices:

Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme

Nwosu-Iheme (64) was appointed to the Imo state High Court on November 13, 1995.

After over a decade at the High Court, she was promoted to the Court of Appeal in 2008.

In 2021, while serving at the Court of Appeal, Awka Division, Justice Chioma dismissed an application which sought the nullification of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Justices Jummai Hannatu Sankey

Sankey (64) was appointed as High Court judge in Plateau on October 1993 and was later elevated to Court of Appeal in June, 2006.

Sankey led the three-man panel of the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos, which affirmed the election victory of Ebonyi State governor, Fran­cis Ogbonna Nwifuru, of the All Progressives Congress, at the March guber poll.

Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Uwa (63) was appointed to the High Court, Abia State, on November 4th, 1998. She got promoted to the Court of Appeal in 2006.

She was part of the Court of Appeal panel in Abuja that affirmed the re-election of Bala Mohammed as Bauchi state governor.

Haruna Simon Tsammani

Tsammani headed the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that dismissed all the petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Adumein headed the Appeal Court panel that upheld the judgement of the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as winner of the governorship election in the state.

Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Ogbuinya was part of the Appeal Court panel which set aside the judgement of a Federal High Court which awarded cost of N45,119,933 against the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over its alleged refusal to allow Best Quality Products and Marketing Ltd to make use of the new VIP lounge General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Justices Stephen Jonah Adah

Adah was a member of the Presidential Election Petition Court that dismissed all petitions against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Habeeb Adewale Olumuyiwa Abiru,

Abiru (64) was appointed to the High Court, Lagos State in 2001 and then, to the Appeal Court, in 2012.

Jamilu Yammama Tukur

In 2019, Tukur lead the panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, which ruled that the imposition of fines by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) was illegal and unconstitutional.

Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Umar was part of the Appeal Court panel that awarded cost of N45,119,933 against the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over its alleged refusal to allow Best Quality Products and Marketing Ltd to make use of the new VIP lounge General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mohammed Baba Idris

Idris led the panel of the Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal, on Friday, June 23, 2023, which upheld the conviction of a notorious international fraudster, Scales Olatunji, who was convicted for internet fraud and money laundering charges by a Federal High Court, sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.