FCMB Customer Slumps, Dies After Being Denied Access To Account

A man in his early 50’s banking with the FCMB reportedly slumped and died in Port Harcourt after he was denied access to his account.

An eye witness told THE WHISTLER that the man died out of frustration and unfriendly treatment by the bank customer.

THE WHISTLER learnt the man had been struggling to access cash from his account with the bank, located at Lagos Bus Stop axis of Port Harcourt, since Friday without success.

The eyewitness gave an account of what transpired: “The man just died now in front of the bank. He was refused access to his own money since Friday even when he came with his next of kin. He was asked to go to the court to get an affidavit knowing the court is not in session.

“The man was vomitting and at the same time begging that they should allow him take money from his account. He was left unattended to for more than 5 hours. He just died now few minutes ago at FCMB.”