FCTA Busts Abuja Hub For Forged Vehicle Papers, Demolishes Market

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished a mini-market in the Mabushi area of Abuja where the forgery of vehicle papers and other critical documents was being carried out.

The market, located near the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), was demolished on Wednesday following reports of illicit activities as the market was said to have been infiltrated by fraudulent merchants whose stock in trade is to collaborate with some government staff to produce fake vehicle papers and number plates.

Advertisement

Dr Abdulatef Bello, Director of DRTS, revealed that the demolition came as a result of multiple intelligence reports exposing illegal activities within the market.

While displaying impounded forged vehicle papers and number plates at the demolished market, Bello expressed concern for the safety of motorists and residents over the potential security threats posed by the activities of the criminals.

“We have been making efforts over a period of time to see how we can bust their activities, but today fate caught up with them and the building or structure here was brought down, and we were able to uncover so many of our documents that have been pirated by the criminals.

“And then the most important thing is that it is not just about revenue loss but you know it also something that has to do with security as well because as we are trying to go into e-enforcement, some of these vehicles that are registered with fake documents would be very difficult for us to track because the camera will pick them but because they are not registered, it will be difficult for us to track, and these are the kind of vehicles they use for criminal activities in territory “.

Advertisement

On his part, Barrister Alexandre Owobi, who claimed to be the manager of the demolished space said there was no adequate notice before the demolition was carried out.

He denied having knowledge of the criminal activities taking place there.