Shun Cultism, Drug Abuse, FCT Minister Tells Corps Members

The Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has assured corps members deployed to the territory for the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme that security of lives and property was a top priority of the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA).

Mahmoud gave the assurance during a swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch C Stream 2 members held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa in Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by the Mandate Secretary for Social Development, Ibrahim Aminu, also urged the corps members to shun vices such as cultism and drug abuse.

She added that the FCT administration will do all it could to provide support to corps members to ensure that they serve the nation without any challenge.

Mahmoud, however, urged the corps members to be security conscious at all times.

Also speaking, the FCT NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Winifred Shokpeka, stated that 3,826 corps members of 1,528 males and 2,298 females were registered for the orientation course in the FCT.

She advised the corps members to avoid any form of negative behaviour such as drug abuse and cybercrime in the camp.