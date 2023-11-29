I Will Make Abia SME Hub Of Nigeria-Otti

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has promised to do all that is necessary to enable the state to retain its lead and excel as the SME hub of Nigeria.

Governor Otti disclosed this when he hosted a delegation of Bank of Industry (BOI) management, who came on a business visit to him.

Advertisement

He told the delegates that his overall target is to make Abia a leading State with the ease of doing business across the country and added that his vision is to gainfully engage the people and reduce hardship, hunger and insecurity to the barest minimum.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Pres Secretary Kazie Uko, described the visiting of bankers as being in tandem with his vision for the State, noting that governance is all about the people, especially easing the burden off their shoulders.

“We strongly believe that governance is about the people, and anything you do that does not affect the people in a positive way, no matter how high falutin it may sound or look, will be a waste,” he said.

Governor Otti, a former bank executive while describing Abia state as industrious people, said he was committed to creating a business-friendly atmosphere to enable Abia entrepreneurs to excel and compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

Advertisement

“So, for us, we have come here to ease the burden of our people, particularly the very industrious set of hard-working people. We have come to provide an enabling environment for them to do their business,” he said.

He encouraged BOI to do more to encourage the growth of SMEs in the State and promised to support the management in reopening the bank’s office in Aba to serve the people better.

The State chief executive noted that in a bid to promote ease of doing business, his administration had made it a policy to issue Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in the State within 30 days of application, as far as the necessary requirements had been fulfilled by the applicant.

Earlier, the Executive Director Corporate Services, Bank of industry Mr. Usen Effiong said that the bank, since inception, had continued to work to attain the mandate of providing funds for the establishment and growth of SMEs and other businesses in Nigeria.

He also said that the bank is interested in collaborating with the government to stimulate and grow the economy of the state by supporting the youths and all kinds of artisans who have huge clusters of businesses in Aba.