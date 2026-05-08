Federal High Court Announces New Posting Of Judges Nationwide

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The Federal High Court has announced a new posting schedule for its judges following the recent appointment of 14 new judges and the reposting of three existing ones.

The Honourable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, approved the postings and directed all affected judges to report to their new stations on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The new postings spread across several judicial divisions in the country. In Abuja, Justice Salim Olasupo Ibrahim and Justice Onah Chigozie Sergius have been posted, while Lagos receives Justice Usoro Kuyik Uduak and Justice Nwoye Osinachi Donatus.

Other postings include Justice Hassan Dikko to Gusau, Zamfara State; Justice Sulaiman Amida Hassan to Osogbo, Osun State; Justice Muhammad Barau Saidu to Minna, Niger State; and Justice Igboko Chinelo Conchita to Akure, Ondo State.

Justice Onuegbu Chioma Angela heads to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Justice Galumje Edingah to Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; Justice Ibrahim Vera Eneabo to Gombe, Gombe State; and Justice Abubakar Musa Usman to Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

In the North-East, Justice Salihu Aisha Yunusa is posted to Damaturu, Yobe State, while Justice Shehu Umaru Adamu goes to Maiduguri, Borno State. Justice Ikpeme Joy Bassey has been posted to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Justice Mohammed Ibrahim Buba to Dutse, Jigawa State; and Justice Binjin-Eigegbe Nendelmum Judith to Lokoja, Kogi State.

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The announcement was signed by the Court’s Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, on May 8, 2026.