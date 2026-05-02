Nollywood Actress Oby Kechere Dies

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Nigerian actress and film director, Oby Kechere, widely recognised for her memorable role as Ms Koi Koi in the 2002 comedy classic Aki na Ukwa, has died after a prolonged illness.

The National President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, Uche Agbo, announced her passing on Saturday, revealing that the veteran actress died on April 27, 2026.

In an official statement, Agbo expressed deep sorrow over her death, describing Kechere as a dedicated professional and an invaluable member of the guild.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere, Vice Chairman of the DGN Abuja Chapter,” the statement read.

Agbo noted that Kechere, a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Ibadan, made significant contributions to the development and unity of the guild, particularly within its Abuja chapter.

He extended condolences to her family, loved ones, and colleagues, praying for the peaceful repose of her soul.

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Kechere, who hailed from Mbaise in Imo State, began her Nollywood journey in 2001, initially featuring in popular August Meeting films before rising to prominence through her role in Aki na Ukwa.

Her death marks another painful loss for Nigeria’s film industry, where she was celebrated for her talent and commitment.