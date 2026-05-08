U.S. Adds 115,000 Jobs In April Despite Middle East Tensions

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The United States added 115,000 non-farm jobs in April, surpassing analyst forecasts, according to data released by the Bureau of Labour Statistics on Friday.

The figure came in well above estimates of economists polled by LSEG, who had predicted a gain of just 62,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent, with job gains concentrated in healthcare, transportation and warehousing, and retail trade, while federal government employment continued to decline.

Revisions to prior months showed February’s figures were adjusted further down to a loss of 156,000 jobs, while March was revised upward to a gain of 185,000.

The U.S. job market has been volatile through 2026, adding 160,000 jobs in January, losing 133,000 in February, before rebounding strongly in March, a pattern economists attribute to weather, labour strikes, and recalibrations in how the Bureau of Labour Statistics estimates payroll changes.

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Analysts had noted that a strong beat could reignite Federal Reserve rate hike bets, with traders currently pricing in a 25% chance of a hike in 2026.

The report will now be closely scrutinised by central bank watchers for clues on the Fed’s next move on interest rates.