Nigeria Seeks N1.6tn Revenue Boost Through Telecom Policy Reform

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s federal government has commenced a comprehensive review of the country’s telecommunications policy for the first time in 26 years, in a move aimed at accelerating digital economy growth, expanding broadband penetration, strengthening critical infrastructure protection, and unlocking an estimated N1.6tn in additional tax revenue alongside nearly two million new jobs.

The proposed overhaul of the National Telecommunications Policy 2000 took centre stage at a Policy Review Workshop organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission in Lagos on Wednesday, where policymakers, regulators, telecom operators, development institutions, and other industry stakeholders gathered to chart a new direction for Nigeria’s rapidly evolving telecommunications sector.

Speaking at the event, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman said the review had become imperative because the telecommunications landscape had expanded far beyond what the original policy envisioned when it was introduced in 2000.

According to her, the sector has evolved from being primarily a platform for voice communication into a critical enabler of economic growth, digital trade, financial technology, e-commerce, healthcare delivery, agriculture, education, security, innovation, public service delivery, and employment generation.

She noted that the original National Telecommunications Policy played a pivotal role in liberalising Nigeria’s telecom sector, attracting private investment, encouraging competition, and transforming telecommunications into one of the country’s most dynamic economic sectors.

“The National Telecommunications Policy 2000 was developed at a defining moment in Nigeria’s reform journey. It supported the liberalisation of the sector, encouraged private investment, enabled competition, and helped transform telecommunications from a limited public service into one of the most dynamic sectors of the Nigerian economy,” Usman said.

Advertisement

However, she stressed that the realities of the digital age now require a more modern and responsive policy framework capable of supporting Nigeria’s broader economic transformation agenda.

“More than two decades later, Nigeria has changed. Technology has changed. The economy has changed. The expectations of citizens have changed,” she stated.

Usman emphasised that the review process must move beyond merely updating an old document and instead focus on establishing a forward-looking telecommunications framework that can effectively drive national development priorities.

“A policy is not merely a document.

It is the expression of a country’s priorities, the framework through which public institutions organise action, and the basis on which government choices are translated into measurable outcomes,” she added.

She warned that outdated or unclear policy frameworks often create institutional overlaps, weak coordination, poor implementation, and reduced policy impact, thereby limiting the sector’s ability to contribute optimally to national development.

Advertisement

According to her, the revised telecommunications policy is expected to address critical areas including broadband infrastructure expansion, affordability of digital services, protection of telecom infrastructure, quality of service delivery, consumer protection, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, innovation, and stronger collaboration among government institutions and private sector operators.

Industry stakeholders at the workshop also underscored the growing importance of telecommunications infrastructure in supporting Nigeria’s digital economy ambitions, especially as the country pushes for wider internet penetration, smart governance systems, and increased adoption of digital financial services.

The reform initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the administration’s Eight Presidential Priorities, which place significant emphasis on economic diversification, digital transformation, infrastructure development, and job creation.

Analysts say the review could further strengthen investor confidence in Nigeria’s telecom sector, improve regulatory clarity, and position the country to better compete in Africa’s expanding digital economy landscape.