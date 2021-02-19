FG Creates Data Base for Widows, Single Mothers – Pauline Tallen

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The federal government is creating a database for women, especially widows and single mothers in the country with a view to planning targeted interventions and to help them forge ahead in their chosen fields of endeavours, as well as to profile them for national and international appointments.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, disclosed this in a keynote address at the ongoing 5TH EDITION OF THE 2021 Real Estate and Construction Expo (recon) on in Abuja.

Pauline Tallen revealed that the government is targeting widows and single mothers in the informal sector through various empowerment programmes including Small and Medium Scale economic programme, the Rural Women Intervention Programmes aimed at stabilizing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

According to the minister, “forty five percent of the two hundred and twenty billion naira released by the government is targeted to support women, with five percent aimed at the vulnerable.

“So, this is to show you that Mr President is committed to support the low income, the vulnerable and women who are the face of poverty.”

Insisting on the need to give more support to women as a way to end incidence of crime across the country, the minister pointed out that “once a woman is supported, it has a multiplier effect.

“Women are ready to participate in all spheres of the economy- the hospitality industry, the construction industry, name it.”

Tallen also urged stakeholders to use locally made construction materials in the Housing sector so as to make real estate cheap and affordable; even as she also called on the organizers of the 2021 RECO to ensure gender balance by promoting gender equality and cheap accommodation for single mothers and widows.

In his remarks, the Vice President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman, RECON 2021 Organising Committee, Dr Samadina Nebena, said that the annual event seeks to make accommodation affordable to Nigerians and other investors.

The event was also aimed at promoting the economic potentials of Nigeria, as well as promoting the economic interest of participants.

RECON 2021 will also help to eliminate or reduce to the barest minimum, capital flights in the construction industry.

This, Dr Samadina explained, would be achieved through promotion of locally manufactured goods used in the building and construction industry in Nigeria.

Earlier, the President of the West African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), Faman TOURE expressed optimism that the event would help reposition Nigeria’s housing needs.

This is even as he pledged that FEWACCI would partner stakeholders and organizers of RECON 2021 to boost lntra-African trade and achieve continental integration through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)