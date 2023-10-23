FG Gets N1bn Funding From IHS Towers For 3 Million Technical Talent Programme

Economy
By Ukpe Philip

The Federal Government said it has secured N1bn funding from IHS Towers Nigeria Ltd to establish the 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) Learning Community.

The Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, made the disclosure in a tweet on Monday.

HIS Towers provides a wide range of communications infrastructure solutions including tower services, distributed antenna systems and fiber connectivity.

The FG launched the 3MTT programme as part of its plans to develop a total of 3 million technical talents in Nigeria by the year 2025.

The 3MTT programme is targeted at generating a pipeline of technical talent across all the states in Nigeria.

Announcing the funding, Tijani said, “I am excited to announce a N1billion partnership between the @FMoCDENigeria and @IHSTowers to establish the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Learning Community.

“This initiative, which is in support of our recently launched 3MTT programme, will facilitate the set up of learning communities in the 36 states and the FCT.”

Part of the use of the N1bn from HIS is to pay salaries of learning community managers in the next three years.

He said, “The N1bn funding from IHS Towers also includes a commitment to paying the salaries of 37 dedicated learning community managers for each location for the next 3 years.

“This is the first in a number of partnerships that we will be securing in support of our targets, specifically for the 3MTT programme and broadly for the Knowledge pillar in our Strategic Blueprint. #3MTT.”

