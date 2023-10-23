DSS Operatives Screen Visitors As Supreme Court Begins Hearing On Atiku, Obi’s Appeals Against Tinubu’s Election

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are stationed within and around the premises of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, searching visitors who came to observe proceedings at the apex’s court’s hearing of applications challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

These applications were filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour party and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Atiku, Obi and APM are challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja which had dismissed their petitions and affirmed Tinubu president.

A number of chieftains of the respective parties are on ground to observe the proceedings.

Atiku and Obi had alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices as part of the reasons Tinubu’s election victory should be nullified.

But Tinubu’s legal team had also urged the Supreme Court to uphold the judgment of the lower court.