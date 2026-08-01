FG Hails Otti As Abia Hands Over First NAF Administrative Complex

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd.) has commended the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, as he officially hands over the newly built first-ever Nigerian Air Force Administrative Complex in Umuahia to the Federal Government on Friday.

The facility was handed over to the the Minister of Defence Chief of Air Staff at a ceremony in Umuahia.

General Musa while speaking at the event applauded the Governor for his unwavering commitment to strengthening security through strategic investments, describing him as a leader whose actions speak louder than words.

He congratulated the Government and people of Abia State on the commendable initiative, stressing that national security is a shared responsibility that requires the collective efforts of governments, security agencies, communities and citizens.

The Minister charged officers and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force who would be deployed to Abia State to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and contribute positively to the State’s development.

“I want to charge the Nigerian Air Force that your personnel coming here should make Abia State a better place. We don’t want to hear issues arising because of your presence. Already, good things are happening; make it better,” he said.

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Also speaking, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Alex Otti for an unprecedented investment in national security. He described the establishment of a permanent Nigerian Air Force presence in Abia State as a historic milestone that would significantly strengthen security, expand operational capacity and stimulate socio-economic development across the South East.

He noted that the development reflects Governor Otti’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to security, stressing that the partnership between the Abia State Government and the Nigerian Air Force represents a model of effective civil-military collaboration.

“This gesture transcends politics. It goes far beyond bricks and mortar. It is a defining contribution to national defence and stability and a trailblazing legacy that will bear your name in the annals of Nigeria’s security architecture,” the Air Force Chief said.

“Indeed, these facilities will serve as a robust foundation for NAF operations in Abia, enabling us to discharge our constitutional mandates with greater efficiency and effectiveness,” Air Marshal Aneke stated.

“A lot of people may not understand why I keep praising His Excellency. In my nine to ten months as Chief of Air Staff, this is about the first time a Governor has called me and handed over infrastructure of this magnitude. He has taken a huge burden off my shoulders,” he said.

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While informing the gathering that officers and personnel deployed to Abia had been adequately briefed to prioritise the safety and welfare of the people, he assured that the Nigerian Air Force would give serious consideration to Governor Otti’s request for the establishment of a military training institution in the State.

Speaking earlier, Governor Otti said the security of lives and property remains a fundamental right of every resident in the State. He described the handover as a testament to the benefits of strong collaboration between the Federal Government and sub-national governments in advancing a shared security agenda.

According to the Governor, the completion and handover of the facility demonstrates his administration’s resolve to leave no stone unturned in protecting Abians and visitors alike from all forms of security threats.

“For us, the right to security for our people, whether they are residents or visitors, is non-negotiable,” Governor Otti declared.

He described the arrival of the Nigerian Air Force as “a dream come true,” noting that it completes the presence of the nation’s armed forces in Abia alongside the Nigerian Army’s Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks in Ohafia and the Nigerian Navy College of Accounts and Finance in Owerinta.

The Governor expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force for supporting the establishment of the Air Force presence in the State. He assured that the Abia State Government would continue to provide the necessary support for the Force to succeed in its operations.

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“I formally welcome the Nigerian Air Force to Abia and assure you that, within the limits of our powers, we shall provide whatever is required to guarantee your success in safeguarding our dear State,” Governor Otti said.

The Governor also disclosed that the State has allocated 120 hectares of land at the ongoing Abia Airport construction project in Nsulu for the construction of a permanent Nigerian Air Force Base. He added that work on the project will commence immediately after the Airport runway is completed.

The State Chief Executive further revealed that residential accommodation has been secured for the Air Force personnel in different parts of Umuahia to enable them to settle quickly and carry out their responsibilities without distractions.

The Governor said his administration intends to partner with the Nigerian Air Force in education and human capital development, emphasizing that the relationship would extend beyond military collaboration to include initiatives that would benefit the State’s younger population.

He stressed that security remains the foundation upon which sustainable development is built, explaining that the government’s investments in infrastructure, human capital development and economic opportunities are deliberate strategies to reduce crime and stimulate prosperity.

Governor Otti also paid glowing tribute to the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, and the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Abiodun Lagbaja, for their support during the security challenges that followed the killing of soldiers in Abia in May 2024.

The complex comprises a fully furnished administrative complex with an auditorium, conference hall, clinic, armoury, registry, offices, kitchen, canteens and other operational facilities, alongside supporting structures including a guardroom, quarter guard, gatehouse, observatory post and works unit.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Meribeole among other senior officials of the Government.