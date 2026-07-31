14 Nigerien Security Personnel Killed In Terrorist Attack

At least 14 members of Niger’s Defence and Security Forces were reportedly killed in a coordinated terrorist attack and subsequent ambush in N’Guigmi, Diffa Region, in southeastern Niger.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, in a post on his X handle, said the attack occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday when heavily armed gunmen stormed a National Guard position near the town’s cemetery from the Sabon Carré area, southwest of N’Guigmi.

According to the report, the assault triggered a military response, with reinforcements pursuing the fleeing attackers.

However, the responding troops reportedly ran into a well-coordinated ambush about one kilometre south of the National Guard position, resulting in heavy casualties.

Preliminary reports indicated that 14 security personnel were killed, including 10 soldiers of the Niger Armed Forces, among them an officer, and four members of the National Guard.

The report added that four National Guard personnel were injured during the attack, with one said to be in critical condition.

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A military vehicle was also reportedly destroyed in the encounter.

The identities of the attackers have not been officially confirmed, although the Diffa Region has experienced repeated attacks by armed extremist groups operating around the Lake Chad Basin.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigerien military authorities had not issued an official statement on the incident.

However, security operations were said to have been intensified in and around N’Guigmi to track down those responsible.