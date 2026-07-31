Minister Urges Collective Action, Timely Funding For Safe School Initiative

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has said the success of the Safe School Initiative depends on collective action by all tiers of government and timely release of funds for security interventions.

Oyedele spoke on Friday in Abuja after an interactive session with the Senate ad hoc committee investigating spending on the safe school initiative.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting with the committee, the minister stressed that safeguarding schools was a shared national responsibility involving all tiers of governments, security agencies and other stakeholders.

According to him, ensuring that children learn in a secure environment requires the commitment of institutions across governments

“The first point to emphasise is that keeping our schools safe is a shared responsibility. Whether it is the National Assembly, the Executive, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education or the state governments. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that our children can learn in a safe environment,” he said.

Oyedele explained that implementation of the Safe School Initiative cuts across several institutions, including the Ministries of Finance and Education, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and other security agencies.

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He dismissed concerns over which agency controls the programme’s budget, noting that existing legal and administrative frameworks already define responsibilities.

“The real issue is not who controls the budget. In government, there are statutory arrangements. Certain funds, such as service-wide votes and intervention funds, are legally administered by the Ministry of Finance because it serves as the government’s financial manager through the Office of the Accountant-General,” he stated.

The minister emphasised that the priority should be making resources available when needed to strengthen preventive measures against attacks on schools.

“What matters most is ensuring that adequate resources are made available and released on time. Timely funding helps prevent attacks rather than forcing the government into damage-control after tragedies have occurred,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that funding alone could not completely eliminate insecurity, although it remains critical to reducing risks and enhancing security preparedness.

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“There is no guarantee that even unlimited resources would eradicate insecurity entirely. However, adequate and timely funding can significantly reduce risks and strengthen preventive measures,” he added.

The minister also urged Nigerians and the media to support ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity, warning that public narratives could either aid or undermine security operations.

“We call on Nigerians and the media to support government efforts. Sometimes, we unintentionally amplify the activities and propaganda of terrorists and criminals, while questioning every effort made by security agencies. The narratives we promote can either strengthen or undermine the fight against insecurity,” he said.

He called for national unity in protecting schools and securing the future of Nigerian children.

“It is in our collective interest to come together as one people in the fight against insecurity. Protecting our schools and securing the future of our children is a responsibility that belongs to all Nigerians,” the minister said.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, who appeared before the committee earlier, said matters relating to the funding of the safe school initiative are being handled by the Finance ministry.

According to him, the Ministry of Education is not in any way involved in the management of the funds even though it has a specialised unit created for that purpose.

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The chairman of the Senate ad hoc committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, called for transparency and accountability in the management of the funds in the interest of all.