FG, PDP, APC Hail Success Of Nigerian Artistes At Grammys

The Federal Government and two major political parties the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have commended the success of the Nigerian artists, Burna Boy, Wizkid and others over their successes at the 2021 Grammys Award.

Reacting to the award, the Minister of Information and Culture ‘Lai Mohammed described the success as deserving of the musical Artistes.

He said the award came as a result of the hardwork and dedication of the Artistes.

He said, “The awards also represented a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

“The clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.”

Also reacting, the APC said, “We celebrate Nigeria music and Afrobeat stars Damini Ogulu @burnaboy and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun @wizkidayo on their #GrammyAwards. The best is yet to come.”

On its part, the PDP said their success is a confirmation of the resilience of the Nigerian spirit.

It said, “The duo has shown the capacity of the Generation-Next-Nigeria to take our nation to envious heights. Congratulations.More wins!”