FG Provides $20m To Boost Women’s Participation In Energy Sector

The Federal Government has provides $20m to support active participation of women in the Nigeria oil and gas Sector.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva made the submission while receiving the executive members of the women in Nigeria energy sector.

Sylva who was quoted in a statement signed his Media Adviser, Garba Deen Muhammed, noted that the President Buhari’s administration keen interest in closing gender gap, and promoting active involvement of women in the sector led to the provision of $20m.

This, he stated was provided through the Nigeria Content Development Board to encourage women.

The minister lamented that Nigerians were spectators in the early years of oil exploration, expressed delight that Nigeria’s local content participation in the last 10 years had moved from three percent to 33 percent.

He expressed the hope that Nigeria local content involvement would reach 70 percent in the next seven years.

Sylva, while admitting that women are capable and have a lot to bring to the table especially in the adoption and promotion of house hold use of gas and other areas in the energy value chain, urged the group to work with its team to find common ground in advancing the Interest of the sector.

The Coordinator, Women in Energy Oil and Gas , Oladunni Owo explained that the mission of the group was to close gender gap in the industry, cIose energy poverty gap and close the gap at transformational impact of oil and gas sector on the populace.

Oladunni who commended the minister for appointing women his team and the sustainable approach to policy implementation in oil and gas sector requested that the group be incorporated into the activities of the Ministry especially in the has expansion programme.