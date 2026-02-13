FG Takes Over NNPCL-Funded Road Projects, Releases N127bn For Continuation

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has disclosed that the Federal Government has assumed full responsibility for supervising and paying for road projects previously funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Abuja, Umahi explained that under the revised framework for projects initiated under Executive Order 007 (April–May 2023), NNPCL will no longer make direct payments to contractors.

He stated that the Federal Ministry of Works has formally assumed both project supervision and disbursement responsibilities.

The Minister disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved and released N127bn to sustain work on the inherited projects.

He added that an estimated N7tn will be required to finish all NNPCL-funded road projects, describing them as vital to national connectivity and economic development.



public concerns around contract awards, clarified that the Abuja–Kaduna Road was awarded to Infiouest International Limited, not Mikano International Limited.

The Minister also raised alarm over the growing vandalisation of roads, bridges, and ancillary infrastructure across the country, citing recent damage along the Lagos Coastal Road corridor.

He noted that flooding recorded on sections of the coastal highway resulted largely from blocked underground drainage channels filled with refuse, and called for stronger public cooperation to protect national assets.

The minister, who commended the Lagos State Government, security agencies, and the Nigeria Police Force for stepped-up protection efforts, said that arrests have been made and prosecutions are ongoing.

He announced the extension of the Bodo–Bonny Road by 8.7km to link the East–West Road using concrete pavement, and reported progress on key legacy corridors, including Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Maiduguri.

In closing remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Rafiu Adeladan, thanked the media for its partnership and urged continued fact-checking and constructive feedback to support improved service delivery.