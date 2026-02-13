Arsenal Stumble In Premier League Title Race With Draw At Brentford

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal’s title charge suffered a setback on Thursday after they were held to a 1–1 draw by mid-table Brentford in the Premier League.

It was always going to be a tricky encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium – one of the smallest grounds in the division. Arsenal, however, arrived hopeful that with injuries easing, they could extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

That ambition had become more urgent after Manchester City reduced the gap to three points on Wednesday with a dominant 3–0 home win over Fulham.

But it was not to be for the Gunners. Signs of vulnerability appeared early, with goalkeeper David Raya forced into a series of saves to keep his side in the contest as Brentford controlled much of the first half.

Despite the hosts’ pressure, both teams went into the break level.

Arsenal emerged with greater intent after halftime and were rewarded in the 61st minute when Noni Madueke opened the scoring.

However, Brentford responded in typical fashion on home soil. Keane Lewis-Potter equalised in the 71st minute to restore parity and lift the home crowd.

Both sides had chances to snatch a winner late on, but neither could find the decisive goal.

Arsenal ultimately dropped two precious points, with their lead over Manchester City now standing at four in an increasingly tense title race.