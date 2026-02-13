2027: Umuahia Community Backs Alex Otti For Second Term

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Stakeholders and residents of Ohuhu clan in Umuahia North Local Government Area have thrown their weight behind Governor Alex Otti’s bid for a second term, declaring that his administration has positively changed the trajectory of Abia State.

The endorsement was made during a solidarity visit by more than 2,000 members of the Ohuhu community to the Governor at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Chief Obi Aguocha, said the visit was aimed at appreciating the Governor for his longstanding relationship with the people and his developmental strides in the area.

Aguocha expressed gratitude to the Governor for appointing several sons and daughters of Ohuhu into key federal and state positions.

Those recognised included Chief Victor Ikeji, Federal Commissioner representing Abia at the Federal Character Commission, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Principal Secretary and Chief Strategy Officer to the State, Agbonma Ukaobasi, Ease of Doing Business focal person, Ure Abazie, Director-General of the State Orientation Agency, and Sir Chris Onwuegbu, Permanent Secretary, among others.

While commending the Governor, the delegation also drew attention to critical infrastructure needs in the area.

They highlighted the poor condition of the Ohuhu Ring Road and the Okpara Road linking Amaogwugwu, Umuagu, Ofeme and extending to Isuikwuato. They further called for the revitalisation of the Ulonna Farm Settlement established by the late Premier, Dr. Michael Okpara.

Other prominent stakeholders, including former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Chief Uzodinma Okpara, and the member representing Umuahia North State Constituency, Bar. Anderson Akaliro, lauded the Governor for upgrading the Michael Okpara Auditorium into a world-class facility and rehabilitating Ohuhu Community Secondary School, alongside other projects across Umuahia and the state.

They, however, appealed to the Governor to address the persistent water shortage in Ohuhu by reviving the Ohuhu Regional Water Scheme.

They also requested the completion and full activation of the Ohuhu General Hospital at Umuegwu Okpuala, originally started by Dr. Michael Okpar, before his .

Responding, Governor Otti thanked the Ohuhu people for their overwhelming support and endorsement. He also acknowledged the backing of Chief Onyema Ugochukwu and other leaders present.

On the water scheme, the Governor disclosed that funds for the Ohuhu Regional Water Scheme have been captured in the 2026 budget. He assured that the Umuahia Regional Water Scheme would soon be flagged off for rehabilitation, noting that work on the Aba Regional Water Scheme has already reached about 80 percent completion.

Governor Otti reiterated his commitment to restoring the era when residents enjoyed regular pipe-borne water in their homes.

He also pledged to review the status of the Ohuhu General Hospital at Umuegwu Okpuala with a view to putting it into effective use.

The Governor further urged stakeholders to mobilise residents for the ongoing voter registration exercise, stressing the importance of obtaining Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“I appeal that anyone within your influence who does not have a Permanent Voter Card should be encouraged to register,” he said.

“That remains the only tool for civic engagement. The distractions you hear elsewhere are merely noise.”

Traditional rulers from Ohuhu clans offered prayers for the Governor, his family and administration, and presented him with symbolic gifts.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Ph.D., and other senior government officials were also in attendance.