FG’s Amended Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu Is Like ‘Putting Something On Nothing’, Says Ejimakor

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday, said the federal government’s amendment of the charges being preferred against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is a dilatory tactics.

Barr Ejimakor stated in a post he sent to THE WHISTLER in a reaction to the fresh charges brought against his client.

According to him, “The latest amendment coming so late on the eve of the trial smacks of dilatory tactics.

“Ultimately, these charges won’t stick because the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a perpetual barrier to his prosecution. You can’t put something on nothing. That’s the law.”

The federal government had filed fresh fifteen charges against Mazi Kanu two days ago, a move described by stakeholders as aimed at delaying and compounding the trial.

Kanu’s case is billed to be heard on 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022. He is being tried at an FCT High Court on charges of running a proscribed group, jumping bail, among others.