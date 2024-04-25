FG Begins Upgrade Of 50 Selected Secondary Schools

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has commenced the upgrade of 50 selected senior secondary schools across the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSCE), Dr. Iyela Ajayi, stated this in Nasarawa State when he paid a courtesy visit to the state’s Commissioner of Education, Dr. John Mamman.

The Executive Secretary in a statement signed by NSSCE’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Fatima Ahmed Bappare, also disclosed that Government College, Nasarawa, was among the selected schools for the upgrade.

He further added that President Bola Tinubu has placed high priority on the development of the education sector as evident in the budget allocation to the sector in the 2024 appropriation Act.

“Upgrade of the 50 selected senior secondary schools across the nation, which was captured in the 2024 budget, is a clear testimony of this administration’s commitment to the development of Senior Secondary Education in the country,” he said.

He further called for cooperation between the Nasarawa State Ministry of Education and the consultant that will be on site for a smooth take off during the upgrade.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Education, Mal. Mohammed Sani Bala who represented the Commissioner of Education, expressed appreciation for selecting the state amongst the pullout states, and promised to give every necessary support needed for the success of the upgrade.

He also assured NSSEC of composition of Nasarawa State Senior Secondary Education Board by the state House of Assembly.

Also speaking, the Principal of the College, Mal. Gambo Suleiman, expressed confidence that the upgrades would be a success.

He further listed other areas in the college that needed intervention, like the school perimeter fence, E-library and conventional library, multi-purpose hall, students’ hostels, classrooms and staff quarters for teachers.