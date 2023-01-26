Fire Guts 4-Storey Building At Balogun Market In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Goods worth millions of naira were on Thursday destroyed at Balogun Market in Lagos as fire gutted a 4-storey building.

In their separate statements, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said no casually was recorded.

According to the Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, fire men from the Federal and State put out the fire at about 3 a.m, but it started again around 6 a.m.

Farinloye said: A market fire outbreak is ongoing at 5 Gbajumo Street, Balogun market, Lagos Island. The outbreak involved a four Storey building dealing on clothes and shoes.

“The fire started at about 0045 hours and the concerted efforts of fire men from the Federal and State put out the fire at about 0300. However, while dampening was ongoing, the fire started again at about 0600 hours and presently, the fire has been brought under total control.

“The fire has been contained without spreading to other building. No injury or death has been noticed,” he added.

On his his part, Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said that the agency responded to distress calls concerning the fire.

“The agency responded to distress calls concerning the fire.

“Upon arrival at the scene operatives encountered a fire involving some shops on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

“The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. Fortunately, no casualty was involved in the incident.

The agency’s response team alongside two Lagos State Fire Service trucks, and the police are currently at the incident working together to subdue the inferno,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu stated.