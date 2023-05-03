Fire Outbreak Contained At Zenith Bank Branch In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Officers of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have contained a fire outbreak at one of the Zenith Bank Plc branches on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the block of building housing alternative power supply in the bank was engulfed in fire this morning.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has attended to a Fire outbreak at one of the Zenith Bank PLC branches on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“On arrival at the scene which was reported at 07:25 hours, it was discovered that a room on the ground floor of a four storey building housing the alternative power source inverter panels and batteries was on flame and subsequently doused before it could spread and cause any meaningful damage,” said Director of Lagos State Fire and Service, Margaret Adeseye in a statement on Wednesday.

The fire incident happened just some hours after the officers of the agency, overnight put out a warehouse inferno at Mende – Maryland.

Advertisement

The inferno at Maryland spread to the fourth floor in an unusual patern leaving the first to third floor unaffected, in the 2000 square feet warehouse.

The building which housed both commercial and residential floors has the ground floor as commercial storage of clothing materials engulfed in the ensuing fire with residential accommodation on the first to the fourth floors.

It took the combined efforts of officers of the agency, the Nigerian Police, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, there was no casualties or fatalities recorded at both scenes of the incidents which were just two out of the 11 emergencies attended by the agency in the last 24 hours.