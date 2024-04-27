LAGOS: Kiosk Owners In Agege Given 5-Day Removal Order

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 5-day removal order has been given to kiosk owners and shanties dwellers in Agege as part of measures to address security challenges in the area.

The removal notice was served by officials of Agege Local Government Council.

Areas affected by the 5-day removal order include part of Agege Under Bridge, Isokoko Road setback, Shiaba Railway setback and Mangoro Road setback.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Jubril Gawat, on his verified X handle on Saturday.

The statement noted that according to Agege Local Government Chairman, Ganiyu Egunjobi, the affected areas serve as escape routes for criminal elements who dispossess motorists and passersby of their belongings especially at night and at dawn.

He said the presence of the dwellers have made it difficult for law enforcement agents to address the security challenges of the affected areas, adding that the government can’t keep repeating the same thing and expect a different result.

Egunjobi stated that once the shanties are removed, relevant agencies of government have been prepared to take possession of the areas to prevent the occupiers from returning to the cleared areas.

“Today, on the order of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led officials of Agege Local Government Council to serve a 5 – day removal notice on kiosk owners and shanties dwellers in Agege as part of measures to address security challenges in Agege,” the statement read.

“Agege Local Government had on Friday 15th March, 2024 had a meeting with the traders and dwellers of the affected areas as well as stakeholders, where it was agreed that dwellers and traders in the affected areas should vacate the areas after Ramadan.”