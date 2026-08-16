Osun Election Demonstrates Nigeria’s Democratic Maturity — Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has described the peaceful conduct of the Osun State governorship election as a testament to the maturity of Nigeria’s democracy.

Otti, in a statement on Sunday, congratulated the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the state on the successful conduct of the election.

He commended the orderly manner in which Osun residents came out to exercise their franchise, as well as the peaceful conduct of the electoral process before, during and after the poll.

According to the governor, despite some observed irregularities, the overall conduct of the election demonstrated citizens’ commitment to peaceful coexistence and democratic governance.

“The orderly manner in which Osun people came out to exercise their franchise, and the peaceful conduct before, during and after the election, in spite of some observed irregularities, is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and the commitment of citizens to peaceful coexistence,” Otti said.

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He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for its professionalism and the security agencies for providing a safe environment for voters and other stakeholders.

Otti extended his appreciation to all individuals and organisations that contributed to the conduct of what he described as a credible and transparent electoral process.

He said the successful election further strengthened democratic governance in Nigeria and reinforced the importance of citizens’ participation in choosing their leaders.

The governor congratulated Adeleke on securing another term in office and urged him to remain focused on delivering people-centred governance to the people of Osun State.

“As you start your second tenure in office, I encourage you to remain focused on delivering people-centred governance that improves the lives of Osun people, expands opportunities, and sustains peace and development across the State,” he said.

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Otti described the outcome of the election as an opportunity to deepen democratic institutions and strengthen the relationship between elected leaders and the electorate.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Osun State, saying that the shared objective should be to build stronger institutions and deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“As an Abia grandson, we stand with you and your state in the shared vision of building stronger institutions and delivering the dividends of democracy to our people,” he said.

The governor prayed for wisdom, good health and strength for Adeleke as he begins his second tenure and continues to serve the people of Osun State.

The Osun election has attracted reactions from political leaders and civil society groups, with observers highlighting the largely peaceful conduct of voting while also calling for continued improvements in electoral transparency and accountability.

Otti’s assessment comes as stakeholders increasingly look to the conduct of state elections as an indicator of Nigeria’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections.