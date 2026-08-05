Ikeja, Abuja Lead As DisCos Generate N208.15bn Revenue In One Month

Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) generated N208.15bn in revenue in May 2026, according to the monthly Factsheet obtained from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

This represented a 2.23 per cent increase over the previous month

The report showed that the DisCos issued total electricity bills worth N252.87bn during the month and achieved a collection efficiency of 82.32 per cent, up by 1.66 percentage points from April 2026.

According to NERC, billing performance weakened as the companies received electricity valued at N328.95bn but billed customers N252.87bn, translating to a billing efficiency of 76.87 per cent, a decline of 6.45 percentage points compared to the preceding month.

It stated that among the 11 electricity distribution companies, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company recorded the highest revenue collection, generating N41.51bn from customers.

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The utility also posted the strongest collection efficiency at 97.28 per cent, recovering nearly all of its N42.67bn billings.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company followed with

N35.94bn in revenue.

Also during the month, Eko Electricity Distribution Company collected N34.59bn.

It added that Ibadan DisCo generated N22.33bn, Port Harcourt DisCo recorded N17.57bn, Benin DisCo N16.84bn, and Enugu DisCo N16.53bn.

The remaining DisCos recorded lower collections, with Kano DisCo generating N8.05bn, Jos DisCo N5.99bn, Kaduna DisCo N5.60bn, and Yola DisCo N3.15bn.

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On billing efficiency, Eko DisCo led the industry with 90.66 per cent, followed by Ikeja DisCo at 82.86 per cent and Abuja DisCo at 81.41 per cent.

Kaduna DisCo recorded the lowest billing efficiency at 58.64 per cent.

On revenue recovery, NERC stated that Ikeja DisCo ranked highest with a 94.63 per cent recovery efficiency, followed by Eko DisCo at 91.54 per cent, Abuja DisCo at 84.84 per cent, and Port Harcourt DisCo at 81.46 per cent.

During the period, the Factsheet revealed that

Kaduna DisCo posted the weakest recovery performance at 39.75 per cent, while Jos and Kano recorded 45.38 per cent and 49.80 per cent, respectively.