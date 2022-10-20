Flooding Won’t Affect Supply Of Cooking Gas, NLNG Assures Nigerians

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian LNG Ltd has said that the force majeure it declared does not affect the supply of Liquified Natural Gas supply in the market.

The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh made that clarification on Thursday during an interview monitored by THE WHISTLER.

NLNG provides about 40 per cent of LPG used in the domestic market, while the rest is imported.

Odeh said on Arise TV that, “We are aware of the flooding in part of the country specifically the Niger Delta area. But just to assure that the notification is that our facility in terms of production has not been impacted. We are still producing LNG or exporting LNG.

“However, the notice of force majeure that was issued was clearly to say that our upstream gas suppliers have been impacted by the flooding where the gas is coming from and as a result of that, we are not getting the gas coming into our facility to liquefy and export.

“Just to emphasize, we are still in production and we are still exporting LNG and LPG from our facility on Bonny Island.

He said the situation will get better when the flood levels reduce.

“Everyone is watching and waiting; however, the assurance is that as at yesterday (Wednesday, October 19, 2022) the flood has level has remained where it is. It hasn’t risen beyond where it was. The commitment from our gas suppliers is that as soon as the situation gets better, more gas will come into our facility,” he added.

On the impact of the force majeure on LPG consumption, he said, “Please LPG is in the market and should be in the market the way we used to buy it in the market in terms of volume and availability.”

Flooding across the country has disrupted economic activities and displaced thousands. Over 600 people have been confirmed dead by the Nigerian Government.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, 2,504,095 persons have been affected by the disaster.

Flood has affected the oil rich Niger-Delta region with Bayelsa, Delta and Anambra worse hit in the region.

The NLNG had declared a force Majeure on its 22 million tons per annum processing plant saying the flood has affected their upstream gas suppliers, adding that they have taken similar measure.

NLNG has been battling with constrained supply due to the crude oil theft and vandalism in the region.