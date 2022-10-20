Malami Begs Supreme Court Not To Free Nnamdi Kanu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami, has asked the Supreme Court to restore the terrorism related charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The AGF particularly asked the apex court to quash the judgement of the lower court which freed Kanu of all charges.

This was confirmed to our Correspondent by one of the IPOB Lawyer, Maxwell Opara.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had faulted FG for unlawfully extraditing Kanu to Nigeria.

Details later …