Malami Begs Supreme Court Not To Free Nnamdi Kanu

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami, has asked the Supreme Court to restore the terrorism related charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Advertisement

The AGF particularly asked the apex court to quash the judgement of the lower court which freed Kanu of all charges.

RELATED
Economy

Flooding Won’t Affect Supply Of Cooking Gas, NLNG Assures Nigerians

Nigeria

FRSC Advises Motorists To Find Other Routes As Petrol Tanker, Passenger Bus Explode On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

This was confirmed to our Correspondent by one of the IPOB Lawyer, Maxwell Opara.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had faulted FG for unlawfully extraditing Kanu to Nigeria.

Details later …

You might also like

FRSC Advises Motorists To Find Other Routes As Petrol Tanker, Passenger Bus Explode…

JUST IN: Why We Dispersed Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate – Lagos Police

JUST IN: EFCC Arraigns Former Lagos Attorney General

BREAKING: Police Tear Gas #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.