France Reacts To Gabon Coup As French Mining Company Suspends Operation In Central Africa Country

The French government on Wednesday reacted to the military coup in Gabon which saw the ousting of President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Eramet, a French multinational mining and metallurgy company, also halted operations in Gabon after the coup.

Gabonese junta, under the aegis of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, announced Wednesday morning on national television that they had overthrown the president and suspended democracy in the country.

The president who has been in power since 2009 was eventually detained by the soldiers for alleged leadership failure and treason.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement.

Reacting, the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, said the development is being monitored “with the greatest attention”.