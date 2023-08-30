Invasion Of Labour Party Office In Owerri ‘Barbaric’—CLO

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Wednesday, described Monday’s attack on the office of the Labour Party in Owerri, Imo State, as ‘barbaric and condemnable’.

The executive director of the group, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike, stated this in a chat with THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to him, “The unprovoked attack on the secretariat of the Labour Party in Imo State is barbaric, evil and condemnable.

“The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) condemns the said attack in its entirety and calls on the Nigeria Police and lawful security agencies in the state to fully investigate the incident with a view of getting to the root of the matter, discovering the perpetrators and bringing them and their sponsors to book, not minding how highly or lowly placed.

“This awkward action is absolutely reprehensible and portends danger and huge threat to Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.”

THE WHISTLER reported that LP’s office was attacked when some men alleged to have government support invaded the office, destroying banners of the guber candidate of the party, Sen Attan Achonu, and other valuables in the process.

Imo State holds its governorship election on November 11, 2023 with incumbent Gov Hope Uzodinma facing a stiff challenge from LP’s Achonu.